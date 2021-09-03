White Rock Lake wildfire: Evacuation alerts lifted from Caesars Landing to Fintry

More properties in the Central Okanagan are no longer under evacuation alerts because of the White Rock Lake wildfire.
On Friday afternoon, Central Okanagan Emergency Operations (CORE) announced that evacuation alerts have been lifted for properties from Caesars Landing to Fintry.
Despite the good news for those residents, CORE noted that 18 properties on Bouleau Lake Road remain under evacuation order, and that 2,259 properties from Estamont, Ewings Landing, Killiney Beach and Westshore Estates remain under evacuation alert.
On Thursday, fire officials declared that the fire — estimated at 83,342 hectares — is considered being held, which means that it’s not expected to grow beyond its existing boundaries.
Below are the following streets and roads no longer on evacuation alert:
- Barcelona Drive E.
- Fintry Delta Road
- Kelly Place
- Marbella Loop
- Santa Fe Way
- Shorts Road
- Valencia Way
- Westside Road N. (6445 to 6808)
- Dunwaters Road
- Fintry Provincial Park
- La Palma Loop
- Morden Road
- Santiago Loop
- Terazona Drive
- Verona Loop
- Wood Road
- Fairbridge Road
- Gray Road
- Madrid Way
- Muir Road
- Shalal Road
- Toledo Drive
- Westside Road (6409 to 7355)
CORE noted that although the alert has been lifted, the area is still an active fire zone and residents are asked to be vigilant.
Also, CORE is asking the public to stay off Westside Road and out of the area to ensure access for emergency responders and local residents.
Further, residents and the public are requested to stay out of the backcountry, as an area restriction order is in effect.
