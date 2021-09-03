SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

COVID-19: Hastings Prince Edward Public Health investigating exposure at Stirling Fair

By Ladna Mohamed Global News
Posted September 3, 2021 6:31 pm
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health investigates a COVID-19 exposure at the Sterling Fair mid August. The health unit says those who've attended the fair are considered to be low-risk contacts. View image in full screen
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health investigates a COVID-19 exposure at the Sterling Fair mid August. The health unit says those who've attended the fair are considered to be low-risk contacts. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health (HPEPH) is alerting the public that an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 attended the Stirling Fair on Aug. 14 and 15.

The health unit says individuals who were at the Stirling Fair are considered to be low-risk contacts of a case of COVID-19.

HPEPH clarifies that a low-risk contact means individuals are not required to isolate unless they develop symptoms (even mild ones) or if they test positive for COVID-19.

They also advise those who attended the fair on both or either of those days to monitor for symptoms diligently.

If symptoms develop, individuals are to isolate and seek testing.

