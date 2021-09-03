COVID-19: Hastings Prince Edward Public Health investigating exposure at Stirling Fair

Send this page to someone via email

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health (HPEPH) is alerting the public that an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 attended the Stirling Fair on Aug. 14 and 15.

The health unit says individuals who were at the Stirling Fair are considered to be low-risk contacts of a case of COVID-19.

HPEPH clarifies that a low-risk contact means individuals are not required to isolate unless they develop symptoms (even mild ones) or if they test positive for COVID-19.

They also advise those who attended the fair on both or either of those days to monitor for symptoms diligently.

If symptoms develop, individuals are to isolate and seek testing.

