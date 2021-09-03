What’s open and closed in Kingston for 2021 Labour Day weekend

Send this page to someone via email

This year, Labour Day falls on Sept. 6, and as always, the holiday will cause some closures in Kingston on Monday.

If you’re looking to celebrate the last throes of summer, there will be a fair coming to the Memorial Centre starting Friday. It’s not Kingston’s annual Fall Fair, which was cancelled again this year due to COVID-19, but the Kingston and Frontenac Fun Fair will include classic rides, games and food on Kingston’s midway.

Otherwise, we’ve collected a list of holiday closures to help you navigate your long weekend.

Amenities:

All LCBOs are closed Monday.

Two The Beer Store locations will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday: the Concession Street and Midland Avenue stores

Costco will be closed Monday

Walmart will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Both Loblaws locations will be open Monday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

All Metro locations will be open Monday, but may run on reduced hours.

Both No Frills locations will run on reduced hours, closing at 6 p.m. Monday

All Food Basics locations will be open Monday but will close at 6 p.m.

Farm Boy will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday

The Cataraqui Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday

Attractions:

Fort Henry: begins its fall programming Sept. 6. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

begins its fall programming Sept. 6. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Kingston Pen Tours: Open Monday but tickets are limited.

Open Monday but tickets are limited. Kingston Trolley Tours: Running Monday.

Running Monday. Grand Theatre Box Office: Closed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Closed due to COVID-19 pandemic. MacLachlan Woodworking Museum: Closed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Closed due to COVID-19 pandemic. PumpHouse Museum: Closed Monday.

Closed Monday. Tett Centre: Closed Monday. The Juniper Café will be open. Please use the patio entrance.

Closed Monday. The Juniper Café will be open. Please use the patio entrance. Outdoor Aqua Park and splash pads: Open Monday. Sept. 6 will be the last day of the summer schedule at Outdoor Aqua Park. Splash pads remain open until Sept. 19.

Open Monday. Sept. 6 will be the last day of the summer schedule at Outdoor Aqua Park. Splash pads remain open until Sept. 19. Kingston 1000 Island Cruises: Running Monday.

City services:

Garbage, Green Bin and recycling: No collection Monday. Collection will take place a day late for the rest of the week. The city says that you may put out two untagged bags or containers of garbage for the first collection after Labour Day.

No collection Monday. Collection will take place a day late for the rest of the week. The city says that you may put out two untagged bags or containers of garbage for the first collection after Labour Day. Kingston Transit: Buses will run on Sunday schedule on Monday.

Buses will run on Sunday schedule on Monday. Kingston Access Services: Operates with limited service on Monday. Call 613-542-2512.

Operates with limited service on Monday. Call 613-542-2512. Administrative offices: All administrative offices are closed Monday.

All administrative offices are closed Monday. Utilities Kingston and Kingston Hydro: Closed Monday.

Closed Monday. INVISTA Centre/Fitness & Wellness Centre and Rideau Heights Community Centre: Closed Monday.

Closed Monday. Arenas: Closed Monday.

Closed Monday. Artillery Park Aquatic Centre: Closed Monday.

Closed Monday. CaraCo Home Field: Closed Monday.

Closed Monday. Libraries: All branches of the Kingston Frontenac Public Library are closed Monday.

All branches of the Kingston Frontenac Public Library are closed Monday. Confederation Basin and Portsmouth Olympic Harbour marinas: The Confederation Basin Marina office is open Monday. The fueling stations are also open at Portsmouth Olympic Harbour, but the office will be closed Monday.