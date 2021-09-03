Start of school year prompts return of Project LEARN in London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

The London Police Service says it will be launching the 2021 edition of Project LEARN, or Liquor Enforcement and Reduction of Noise, on Sunday, Sept. 5.

The initiative gets underway as students begin returning to college and university campuses and runs until Sept. 25.

“The London Police Service extends a warm welcome to all students who are settling in for the start of classes. While this is an exciting time for many, we are reminding students to be a good neighbour and to be respectful of all area residents,” said staff sergeant Chris Carne in a release.

“Striking a balance between having a good time and following health guidelines laid out by health officials will be the key to a safe and enjoyable school year as we navigate the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, together.”

Project LEARN will result in a larger police presence downtown and in neighbourhoods around Western University and Fanshawe College as officers focus on “nuisance parties, open fires, noise, littering and public urination.”

The initiative was first launched in 2007 with a goal of protecting public safety and property and encouraging students to celebrate responsibly, police say.