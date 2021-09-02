Menu

Comments

Crime

Body of Toronto man missing since January discovered in London, Ont., landfill

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted September 2, 2021 5:39 pm
Click to play video: '2 Toronto police officers stabbed while investigating missing person case' 2 Toronto police officers stabbed while investigating missing person case
WATCH ABOVE: As crime specialist Catherine McDonald reports, both officers are expected to fully recover. – Feb 2, 2021

The body of a 57-year-old man missing since January and whose disappearance has been treated as a murder has been found in a London, Ont. landfill, Toronto police say.

Investigators found the remains of Nathaniel Brettell at the Green Lane Landfill in London on Aug. 26.

Brettell was reported missing on the evening of Jan. 21 and was last seen at his rooming house on Westona Street near Dixon Road in Etobicoke earlier in the day.

Read more: Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder even though remains of Toronto man still not found

In early February, officers were called to check on Brettell at his home.

When officers arrived at the house, another man came out armed with a knife and attacked two officers. Police reported a sergeant was slashed multiple times and was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The other officer suffered minor injuries.

Officers were able to restrain the man with a Taser and the suspect was subsequently placed under arrest.

Read more: Missing man now subject of Toronto homicide investigation remembered by friend as ‘loyal and caring’

The case was eventually turned over to homicide investigators after blood belonging to Brettell was found at the home.

Brettell was described by friends to Global News as “loyal and caring.”

In mid-May, investigators said they charged Ahmed Al-Farkh with second-degree murder. The charges haven’t been proven in court.

