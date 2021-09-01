BC Ferries to try late-night commercial sailings between Tsawwassen and Nanaimo

Send this page to someone via email

BC Ferries is piloting late-night commercial sailings between Tsawwassen and Nanaimo starting next week.

The trial, which runs from Sept. 7 to Oct. 7, will include a 9:15 p.m. sailing from Tsawwassen to Duke Point and a 12:15 a.m. sailing from Duke Point to Tsawwassen from Monday to Thursday.

The sailings have been added to help deal with “increased demand for commercial goods that has been driven by the growth of e-commerce, groceries, and general freight,” the ferry service said.

Some passengers travelling in under-height vehicles will also be allowed on these sailings on the main car deck. Customers are encouraged to book the late-night sailings in advance.

There will be no food service on these trips, so passengers are encouraged to bring snacks or use vending machines.

Story continues below advertisement

0:35 BC Ferries sold out on popular routes for return from long weekend travel BC Ferries sold out on popular routes for return from long weekend travel – Aug 2, 2021