Canada

BC Ferries to try late-night commercial sailings between Tsawwassen and Nanaimo

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted September 1, 2021 6:55 pm
BC Ferries is piloting late-night sailings between Tsawwassen and Nanaimo.
BC Ferries is piloting late-night commercial sailings between Tsawwassen and Nanaimo starting next week.

The trial, which runs from Sept. 7 to Oct. 7, will include a 9:15 p.m. sailing from Tsawwassen to Duke Point and a 12:15 a.m. sailing from Duke Point to Tsawwassen from Monday to Thursday.

The sailings have been added to help deal with “increased demand for commercial goods that has been driven by the growth of e-commerce, groceries, and general freight,” the ferry service said.

Read more: Riding the rails into Canada ends poorly for stowaway found in Fernie, B.C.

Some passengers travelling in under-height vehicles will also be allowed on these sailings on the main car deck. Customers are encouraged to book the late-night sailings in advance.

There will be no food service on these trips, so passengers are encouraged to bring snacks or use vending machines.

Click to play video: 'BC Ferries sold out on popular routes for return from long weekend travel' BC Ferries sold out on popular routes for return from long weekend travel
BC Ferries sold out on popular routes for return from long weekend travel – Aug 2, 2021
