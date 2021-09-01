Menu

Canada

Ontario Provincial Police searching for missing Odessa, Ont. man

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted September 1, 2021 4:52 pm
Police say Cartie was last seen leaving his Odessa residence on August 28th, 2021. View image in full screen
Police say Cartie was last seen leaving his Odessa residence on August 28th, 2021. Supplied Photo

Ontario Provincial Police in Odessa, Ont., are asking the public for help in locating a missing man.

Jason Cartie, 45, was last seen on Saturday, Aug. 28th, 2021, leaving his home with a few belongings.

Read more: Kingston police search for missing man last seen in city’s north end

Cartie is described as being six feet tall and 240 lbs. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt, blue jeans, and black or blue running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lennox and Addington OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

