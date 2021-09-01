Ontario Provincial Police searching for missing Odessa, Ont. man

Ontario Provincial Police in Odessa, Ont., are asking the public for help in locating a missing man.
Jason Cartie, 45, was last seen on Saturday, Aug. 28th, 2021, leaving his home with a few belongings.
Cartie is described as being six feet tall and 240 lbs. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt, blue jeans, and black or blue running shoes.
Trending Stories
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lennox and Addington OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122.
Search continues for missing boater last seen on Lake Ontario in Oakville
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments