Ontario Provincial Police searching for missing Odessa, Ont. man

Ontario Provincial Police in Odessa, Ont., are asking the public for help in locating a missing man.

Jason Cartie, 45, was last seen on Saturday, Aug. 28th, 2021, leaving his home with a few belongings.

Cartie is described as being six feet tall and 240 lbs. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt, blue jeans, and black or blue running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lennox and Addington OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

