First Nations in southern Manitoba start Indian Residential Schools solidarity campaign

An organization representing First Nations in southern Manitoba is starting a month-long campaign to commemorate and offer solidarity to those who were affected by residential schools.

The Southern Chiefs’ Organization is spearheading the Orange Heart Awareness campaign, which will include information about residential schools and the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30 on billboards, bus boards and transit shelters.

The organization will also be sharing where to find counselling and healing services.

More to come.

