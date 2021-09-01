Menu

Canada

First Nations in southern Manitoba start Indian Residential Schools solidarity campaign

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 1, 2021 1:38 pm
Thousands of Manitoba students showed up to class in orange clothing Monday to honour survivors of residential schools. View image in full screen
Thousands of Manitoba students showed up to class in orange clothing Monday to honour survivors of residential schools. Shelley Steeves/Global News

An organization representing First Nations in southern Manitoba is starting a month-long campaign to commemorate and offer solidarity to those who were affected by residential schools.

The Southern Chiefs’ Organization is spearheading the Orange Heart Awareness campaign, which will include information about residential schools and the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30 on billboards, bus boards and transit shelters.

Read more: A Day to Listen: Amplifying Indigenous voices and working towards reconciliation

The organization will also be sharing where to find counselling and healing services.

More to come.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
