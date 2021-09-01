Maskless shopper charged with trespassing in Guelph: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a man who refused to put on a mask while grocery shopping has been charged with trespassing.

Officers were called by the staff of an unnamed business near Woodlawn Road and Woolwich Street on Tuesday around 9 a.m.

Police said the man refused several requests to put on a mask as required by store policy and public health orders.

He became agitated and then began recording staff with his cellphone, police said.

When officers arrived, the man was still inside and continued to refuse to wear a mask.

Police said the man was removed from the store at the request of staff and charged under the Trespass to Property Act with engaging in a prohibited activity.

The 42-year-old, who has not been identified, has also been banned from the store for one year.

