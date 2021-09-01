Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Maskless shopper charged with trespassing in Guelph: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted September 1, 2021 1:27 pm
A man wearing mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 is reflected next to a sign requiring face coverings at a business in San Antonio, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. View image in full screen
A man wearing mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 is reflected next to a sign requiring face coverings at a business in San Antonio, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. AP Photo/Eric Gay

Guelph police say a man who refused to put on a mask while grocery shopping has been charged with trespassing.

Officers were called by the staff of an unnamed business near Woodlawn Road and Woolwich Street on Tuesday around 9 a.m.

Read more: Man refuses to wear mask, punches Via Rail employee, say Kingston police

Police said the man refused several requests to put on a mask as required by store policy and public health orders.

He became agitated and then began recording staff with his cellphone, police said.

When officers arrived, the man was still inside and continued to refuse to wear a mask.

Read more: Human Rights Code can’t protect anti-maskers making unproven claims, tribunal says

Police said the man was removed from the store at the request of staff and charged under the Trespass to Property Act with engaging in a prohibited activity.

The 42-year-old, who has not been identified, has also been banned from the store for one year.

Click to play video: 'Police search for man who urinated on floor of B.C. Dairy Queen after mask dispute' Police search for man who urinated on floor of B.C. Dairy Queen after mask dispute
Police search for man who urinated on floor of B.C. Dairy Queen after mask dispute
