Gatineau, Que. woman accused of falsely acting as nurse at Ottawa clinic

Ottawa police said Wednesday they’ve laid a series of charges against a Gatineau, Que., woman who allegedly impersonated medical professionals to gain employment as a nurse at a clinic in the city.

The east-end criminal investigation unit probed reports that a person was falsely working as a nurse at a medical and dental clinic in the city, according to a statement.

The suspect took on multiple aliases and fraudulently obtained the identities of registered nurses to gain her employment, police allege.

Police said that while working under falsified credentials, the suspect allegedly administered medications, including injections, to the clinic’s patients.

On Aug. 23, police arrested Brigitte Cleroux, 49, of Gatineau, and laid the following charges:

obtaining by false pretence

uttering a forged document

assault with a weapon

criminal negligence causing bodily harm

personation to gain an advantage

The suspect appeared in court on Aug. 24 and has since been remanded in custody.

Police are releasing a photo of Cleroux because they believe there could be other clinics and other victims.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call the police tip line at 613-236-1222 ext. 5625. Anonymous tips can be submitted via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Ottawa police said they worked with the Vancouver Police Department as part of the investigation.

