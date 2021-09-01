‘Rising star’ bull rider, 22, killed in ‘freak accident’ at rodeo

Send this page to someone via email

A rising star in the sport of bull-riding has died after a “freak accident” during a competition in California, officials say.

Amadeu Campos Silva, 22, of Brazil, was trampled after falling under a bull on Sunday at a Velocity Tour event in Fresno, the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) touring group said in a statement.

“Amadeu was a rising star in our sport; a cowboy with so much potential on and off the dirt,” the PBR said. “The entire PBR and western sports family extend our thoughts, prayers, and heartfelt condolences to Amadeu’s family and friends.”

Campos Silva was riding a bull when his spur got caught in a rope that runs around the animal’s torso, according to PBR spokesperson Andrew Giangola. The rope, called a flank strap, is used to encourage the bull to buck.

Campos Silva was pulled under the bull and the animal stomped on his chest, Giangola said.

He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Fresno County coroner’s office confirmed Campos Silva’s death.

Gianola said the bull, “Classic Man,” was not at fault and will continue to be part of competitions in the future.

“It clearly was not an act of aggression,” he said. “The bull was bucking in his normal pattern.”

Campos Silva was runner-up in the Brazilian Finals in 2019, and he made his U.S. debut later that year before advancing to the PBR World Finals in 2020. His dream was to support his family through the sport, Giangola said.

“He was a determined cowboy,” he added.

—With files from The Associated Press