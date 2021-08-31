Kingston man arrested in Gananoque on crystal meth trafficking charge

Send this page to someone via email

Gananoque police arrested a man Tuesday morning after they say a stop for unauthorized plates led to the discovery of meth and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

Police say they found open alcohol containers and a substantial quantity of crystal methamphetamine, pills, digital scales and packaging materials in the man’s car.

Police say the value of the drugs is estimated at approximately $8,400.

A 40-year-old Kingston man is charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and three counts of failing to comply with a release order.

The vehicle was towed and the man will be held for a show cause hearing, police say.

