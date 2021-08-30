Brandon to reopen Sportsplex pool in September, city says

Send this page to someone via email

Brandon’s Sportsplex is reopening its swimming pool to the public next month after a closure to fix mechanical systems.

The city said it’s expecting construction to be complete by mid-September, and the pool will then be re-filled, re-heated, and inspected by Public Health — with an anticipated re-opening date of Sept. 27.

The Sportsplex is offering a full slate of programming at the pool once it reopens this fall, including swimming lessons, public swimming, lap swimming and aquafit.

Registration for Red Cross swim lessons opens Aug. 31.

