Comments

Lifestyle

Brandon to reopen Sportsplex pool in September, city says

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 30, 2021 2:10 pm
Brandon Sportsplex Pool. View image in full screen
Brandon Sportsplex Pool. City of Brandon

Brandon’s Sportsplex is reopening its swimming pool to the public next month after a closure to fix mechanical systems.

The city said it’s expecting construction to be complete by mid-September, and the pool will then be re-filled, re-heated, and inspected by Public Health — with an anticipated re-opening date of Sept. 27.

Read more: As COVID-19 restrictions limit access to Winnipeg pools, residents offer up their own

The Sportsplex is offering a full slate of programming at the pool once it reopens this fall, including swimming lessons, public swimming, lap swimming and aquafit.

Registration for Red Cross swim lessons opens Aug. 31.

Click to play video: 'The City of Winnipeg reopens their pools' The City of Winnipeg reopens their pools
The City of Winnipeg reopens their pools – Mar 29, 2021
