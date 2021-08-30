Police searching for 2nd suspect after shots fired at Yorkdale Mall in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Police are searching for a second suspect after shots went off at a Toronto mall.

Toronto police say gunfire erupted at the Yorkdale Shopping Centre at about 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, sending the building into lockdown and shoppers into panic.

Police have arrested a male suspect, who allegedly had a loaded gun on him.

They say nobody was injured at the time.

The gunshots sent shoppers scrambling with some able to sneak outside with the help of security while others hid out in stores.

Police are looking for a male suspect, but have released little other information about him.

