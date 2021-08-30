Menu

Crime

Police searching for 2nd suspect after shots fired at Yorkdale Mall in Toronto

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 30, 2021 8:30 am
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto police responded to reports of gunshots heard at Yorkdale Mall on Sunday. A police spokesperson said one person was taken into custody and added that there were no reports of any injuries. Sean O’Shea reports.

TORONTO — Police are searching for a second suspect after shots went off at a Toronto mall.

Toronto police say gunfire erupted at the Yorkdale Shopping Centre at about 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, sending the building into lockdown and shoppers into panic.

Police have arrested a male suspect, who allegedly had a loaded gun on him.

Read more: 1 person arrested after reports gunshots heard inside Yorkdale Mall in Toronto

They say nobody was injured at the time.

The gunshots sent shoppers scrambling with some able to sneak outside with the help of security while others hid out in stores.

Police are looking for a male suspect, but have released little other information about him.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
