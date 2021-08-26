COVID-19: 3 new cases for Peterborough area; 2 inpatients at Peterborough Regional Health Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Peterborough Public Health reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Data released around 4:20 p.m. from the regional health unit serving Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation include:

New cases since Wednesday:

Active cases: 14 — down from 15 reported on Wednesday.

Variant of concern cases: 881 — five additional cases since Wednesday. The health unit confirmed its first Delta variant case on June 19 and its first confirmed variant case on Feb. 23.

Total confirmed cases: 1,673 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Resolved cases: 1,637 — an additional four cases since Wednesday. Resolved cases make up approximately 97.8 per cent of all cases.

Deaths: 22 (unchanged) The latest death was reported on June 29.

Vaccination

The health unit reported its weekly vaccination rate data on Wednesday. The latest can be found at this Global News story.

Story continues below advertisement

All testing and medical assessments for COVID-19 in Peterborough is now consolidated at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. No appointment is necessary.

Remaining COVID-19 vaccination pop-up clinics this week include:

Indian River Reptile Zoo drive-thru, 2206 County Rd. 38, Indian River (first and second dose): Friday 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free admission for all car passengers to the Dino Drive-Thru if anyone in the car receives a COVID-19 vaccine.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

Story continues below advertisement

Other data

Other data from the health unit on Thursday:

Close contacts: 62, up from 24 reported on Wednesday

Testing: More than 57,300 people have been tested for COVID-19 — an additional 50 since Wednesday’s update.

Outbreaks: None active. The health unit has dealt with 310 COVID-19 cases associated with 52 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Hospitalizations: 85 cases have required hospitalized care — approximately 5.1 per cent of all cases (unchanged since Tuesday). Seventeen of the cases required the intensive care unit. The ICU admissions make up one per cent of the health unit’s cases.

Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Reports two COVID-19 inpatients as of Thursday. There have been at least 76 patient transfers from other areas.

Trent University: Reports no cases.

Fleming College: Reports no cases related to its campuses.

COVID-19 exposure: 76.2 per cent of all cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction are from contact with another existing COVID-19 case, 19.8 per cent are connected with community spread, 3.8 per cent related to travel and 0.3 per cent have yet to be determined.

Advertisement