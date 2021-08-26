Menu

World

ISIS says it’s behind deadly Kabul airport explosions: reports

By Staff Reuters
Posted August 26, 2021 4:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Afghanistan crisis: Military official says focus is on ‘extremely active’ threats following deadly explosions near Kabul airport' Afghanistan crisis: Military official says focus is on ‘extremely active’ threats following deadly explosions near Kabul airport
Afghanistan crisis: Military official says focus is on ‘extremely active’ threats following deadly explosions near Kabul airport

Islamic State claimed responsibility for a deadly attack outside Kabul airport on Thursday, the group’s Amaq News Agency said on its Telegram channel.

Read more: Kabul explosions: At least 72 dead, including U.S. military personnel, officials say

A suicide bomber from the Islamist militant group “managed to reach a large gathering of translators and collaborators with the American army at ‘Baran Camp’ near Kabul Airport and detonated his explosive belt among them, killing about 60 people and wounding more than 100 others, including Taliban fighters,” it said.

Officials from the Pentagon blamed the group — also known in Afghanistan as the Islamic State Khorasan — for the deadly attacks.

The death toll from the explosions is still expected to rise, but is estimated at at least 140 injured and 72 dead, including U.S. personnel, officials said Thursday.

— With files from Global News

 

© 2021 Reuters
