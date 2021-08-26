ISIS says it’s behind deadly Kabul airport explosions: reports

Send this page to someone via email

Islamic State claimed responsibility for a deadly attack outside Kabul airport on Thursday, the group’s Amaq News Agency said on its Telegram channel.

A suicide bomber from the Islamist militant group “managed to reach a large gathering of translators and collaborators with the American army at ‘Baran Camp’ near Kabul Airport and detonated his explosive belt among them, killing about 60 people and wounding more than 100 others, including Taliban fighters,” it said.

Officials from the Pentagon blamed the group — also known in Afghanistan as the Islamic State Khorasan — for the deadly attacks.

The death toll from the explosions is still expected to rise, but is estimated at at least 140 injured and 72 dead, including U.S. personnel, officials said Thursday.

