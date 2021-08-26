SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Canada makes it to U.K.’s ‘green’ travel list

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 26, 2021 2:59 pm
The United Kingdom is moving Canada to its “green” list for travel beginning next Monday.

That means Canadians travelling to the U.K. will not have to quarantine upon arrival, even if they have not been fully vaccinated.

The British Department for Transport says they will still need to take COVID-19 tests within three days before leaving for the U.K. and another one two days after arriving.

The change will take effect Aug. 30 at 4 a.m.

Read more: Mixed doses a travel concern for Canadians as feds bring in vaccine passport

The United Kingdom has also added Denmark, Finland, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Switzerland and the Azores to its green list, saying the risk of COVID-19 from travellers from these countries is low.

Meanwhile, the U.K. is adding Thailand and Montenegro to its “red” list at the same time, saying the increased case counts in those countries mean a higher risk to public health.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
