Vancouver police recover $12,000 in dental gold in ‘strange and puzzling case’

Vancouver police have recovered $12,000 worth of gold teeth.

The stash of dental gold includes fillings, caps, and bridges recovered by officers in June.

“This is a strange and puzzling case, unlike anything our investigators have seen in a long time,” Sgt. Steve Addison said in a statement on Thursday.

“We don’t know where this gold was taken from or who owns it, but we believe it was obtained through crime and we’re asking anyone with information to come forward.”

Police think the scrap gold, which is removed from people’s mouths by dentists, may have been taken during a break-in at a dental office or the home of someone who had been collecting dental gold, but it’s also possible the theft occurred in another city or province.

“Our investigators immediately seized the gold, knowing it was likely stolen,” Addison said.

“So far, we haven’t been able to determine from where the gold was stolen, so we haven’t yet been able to make an arrest or lay charges.”