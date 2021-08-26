Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vancouver police recover $12,000 in dental gold in ‘strange and puzzling case’

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted August 26, 2021 2:08 pm
Vancouver police recovered $12,000 in dental gold. View image in full screen
Vancouver police recovered $12,000 in dental gold. VPD

Vancouver police have recovered $12,000 worth of gold teeth.

The stash of dental gold includes fillings, caps, and bridges recovered by officers in June.

Click to play video: 'B.C. restaurant hit with vandalism after repeat plant thefts' B.C. restaurant hit with vandalism after repeat plant thefts
B.C. restaurant hit with vandalism after repeat plant thefts – Aug 2, 2021

“This is a strange and puzzling case, unlike anything our investigators have seen in a long time,” Sgt. Steve Addison said in a statement on Thursday.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“We don’t know where this gold was taken from or who owns it, but we believe it was obtained through crime and we’re asking anyone with information to come forward.”

Read more: Vancouver police launch campaign to warn public of distraction thefts

Police think the scrap gold, which is removed from people’s mouths by dentists, may have been taken during a break-in at a dental office or the home of someone who had been collecting dental gold, but it’s also possible the theft occurred in another city or province.

“Our investigators immediately seized the gold, knowing it was likely stolen,” Addison said.

“So far, we haven’t been able to determine from where the gold was stolen, so we haven’t yet been able to make an arrest or lay charges.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagVPD tagDental gold theft tagDental gold theft Vancouver tagGold fillings theft tagGold Teeth tagGold Teeth theft tagVancouver dental gold theft tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers