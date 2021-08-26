1 sent to hospital with serious injuries after crash in Flamborough

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A motorcycle rider was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash in Flamborough on Wednesday night.

Hamilton paramedics confirm the rider, in his 50s, was sent to Hamilton General in critical condition with “multisystem trauma.”

Neither Hamilton police nor Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have confirmed the nature of the collision but reveal it happened Wednesday just after 7 p.m. on Highway 6 north of Concession 5.

The OPP collision reconstruction unit is investigating.

Highway 6 in both directions at Concession 5 was closed overnight. Hamilton police say it has since been reopened.

0:31 3 sent to hospital after vehicles collide in Baltimore, Ont. 3 sent to hospital after vehicles collide in Baltimore, Ont.

Advertisement