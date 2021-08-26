Menu

Traffic

1 sent to hospital with serious injuries after crash in Flamborough

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 26, 2021 8:52 am
1 sent to hospital with serious injuries after crash in Flamborough - image View image in full screen
Don Mitchell / Global News

A motorcycle rider was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash in Flamborough on Wednesday night.

Hamilton paramedics confirm the rider, in his 50s, was sent to Hamilton General in critical condition with “multisystem trauma.”

Neither Hamilton police nor Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have confirmed the nature of the collision but reveal it happened Wednesday just after 7 p.m. on Highway 6 north of Concession 5.

Trending Stories

The OPP collision reconstruction unit is investigating.

Highway 6 in both directions at Concession 5 was closed overnight. Hamilton police say it has since been reopened.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
