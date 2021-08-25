Suspect arrested in Esquimalt after neighbours intervene in attempted break and enter: police

Send this page to someone via email

Victoria police say they arrested a man in Esquimalt on Monday night after neighbours intervened in an attempted break and enter.

Police received a report around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Fleming Beach that a man was being held by residents after trying to break into a woman’s home.

Witnesses told police the woman screamed for help as she saw the suspect try to enter the home through a window. Several neighbours confronted the man, who then ran away. The neighbours caught up with the suspect and held him until police arrived and arrested him.

There were no injuries.

The suspect, a 63-year-old Victoria man, has previous convictions for kidnapping and sexual assault. He faces recommended charges of trespassing at night, break and enter, and assault.