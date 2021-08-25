Menu

Crime

Suspect arrested in Esquimalt after neighbours intervene in attempted break and enter: police

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted August 25, 2021 12:35 pm
Victoria police responded to an attempted break and enter in Esquimalt on Aug. 23, 2021.
Victoria police responded to an attempted break and enter in Esquimalt on Aug. 23, 2021. Global News

Victoria police say they arrested a man in Esquimalt on Monday night after neighbours intervened in an attempted break and enter.

Police received a report around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Fleming Beach that a man was being held by residents after trying to break into a woman’s home.

Click to play video: 'City of Victoria has highest crime severity index out of all B.C. municipal police agencies in 2020' City of Victoria has highest crime severity index out of all B.C. municipal police agencies in 2020
City of Victoria has highest crime severity index out of all B.C. municipal police agencies in 2020 – Jul 30, 2021

Witnesses told police the woman screamed for help as she saw the suspect try to enter the home through a window. Several neighbours confronted the man, who then ran away. The neighbours caught up with the suspect and held him until police arrived and arrested him.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 5-year-old boy randomly attacked in Victoria

There were no injuries.

The suspect, a 63-year-old Victoria man, has previous convictions for kidnapping and sexual assault. He faces recommended charges of trespassing at night, break and enter, and assault.

