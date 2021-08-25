Menu

Crime

3-week old miniature donkey named Sebastian allegedly taken from Halton Hills farm: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 25, 2021 6:10 am
A photo of the 3-week old miniature donkey. View image in full screen
A photo of the 3-week old miniature donkey. Handout / Halton Regional Police

HALTON HILLS, Ont. — Police are searching for a baby miniature donkey that was allegedly stolen from a farm in Halton Hills, Ont.

They say the three-week-old donkey named Sebastian was taken from the owner’s farm sometime between Thursday, Aug. 19 and Friday, Aug. 20.

Investigators say the donkey was still nursing, and is too young to be separated from its mother.

Read more: 6-year-old American Bulldog-Pitbull allegedly stolen from owner in Toronto’s east end

They say the owner is pleading for Sebastian’s safe return.

Officers have not provided suspect information.

Halton police are asking anyone with information about the donkey’s whereabouts to come forward.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
