Canada

Niagara police investigating discovery of body in Lake Ontario

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 24, 2021 11:36 pm
Niagara police say a man's body was discovered in Lake Ontario on Aug. 24, 2021. View image in full screen
Niagara police say a man's body was discovered in Lake Ontario on Aug. 24, 2021. Niagara Regional Police

Police in Niagara-on-the-Lake are investigating the discovery of a body found in Lake Ontario on Tuesday afternoon.

Niagara Regional Police’s (NRPS) marine unit say the deceased man was recovered approximately four km east of the Welland canal and about a half-kilometre off shore based on a tip from a boater.

“The body has been sent to the centre of forensic sciences in Toronto, for a post-mortem and positive identification,” NRPS said in a release.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have information is being asked to reach to Niagara police.

