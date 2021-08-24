Niagara police investigating discovery of body in Lake Ontario

Police in Niagara-on-the-Lake are investigating the discovery of a body found in Lake Ontario on Tuesday afternoon.
Niagara Regional Police’s (NRPS) marine unit say the deceased man was recovered approximately four km east of the Welland canal and about a half-kilometre off shore based on a tip from a boater.
“The body has been sent to the centre of forensic sciences in Toronto, for a post-mortem and positive identification,” NRPS said in a release.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have information is being asked to reach to Niagara police.
