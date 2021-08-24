Summer food drive collects 8,000 pounds of donations for Peterborough County foodbanks

Send this page to someone via email

A summer food drive in Peterborough County collected more than 8,000 pounds of food for area foodbanks.

At Kawartha Food Share in Peterborough on Tuesday morning, organizers announced that the food drives held throughout Peterborough County gathered 8,000 pounds of food along with $5,000 in donations. The donations will support foodbanks in Lakefield, Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township, Curve Lake First Nation, Buckhorn, North Kawartha Township and the Lovesick Lake Native Women’s Association.

Kawartha Food Share supports 37 Peterborough and County food banks, food cupboards and meal programs that help to feed over 7,700 people monthly.

Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith, Peterborough County Warden J. Murray Jones, and Kawartha Food Share general manager Ashlee Aiken announced details of the food drive which included sites at Morello’s Your Independent Grocer, John’s Valu-mart, Lakefield Giant Tiger, Buckhorn Foodland and Havelock Foodland.

“This is our second food drive since the COVID-19 pandemic began — I am always shocked at the generosity of the people in our community, having raised over 8,000 pounds of food for our communities and $5,000 in cash donations,” said Smith.

“The people of Peterborough County have again demonstrated their support for neighbours during these difficult times. I look forward to continuing to support my community however I can.”

.@PtboCounty Warden J Murray Jones joined MPP @DaveSmithPtbo to announce their latest food drive collected over 8,000lbs of food and $5k in cash donations for food banks across #ptbocounty. Thank you for being so generous and caring!@Kaw_FoodShare pic.twitter.com/uPjj0r5BrG — Peterborough County (@PtboCounty) August 24, 2021

Jones said he was “very proud” of Smith’s efforts to organize the food drive.

“It’s an example for all of us on how to do that ‘little bit extra’ to help someone,” said Jones. “The food drive truly reaches those who need a helping hand.”

North Kawartha Township Mayor Carolyn Amyotte noted the food drive will support the Apsley area after the village north of Peterborough lost its only grocery store in December 2020 when fire destroyed Sayers Foods.

“On behalf of North Kawartha, I want to thank MPP Dave Smith for his steadfast support of our community through his County wide food drives,” she said. “This initiative has raised over 3,000 pounds of food for our local North Kawartha Food Bank which is incredible. Having lost our only grocery store to fire last December, Dave’s efforts to re-stock community food banks like ours is humbling and very much appreciated.”