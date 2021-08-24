3 arrested after $40K of copper wire stolen from business near Smiths Falls: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Three people were arrested near Smiths Falls after police say they were caught stealing $40,000 worth of copper wire.

On Aug. 16, Rideau Lakes OPP say they received information that a business was broken into on Eric Hutcheson Road.

Police say they arrived while the robbery was taking place. One man was arrested at the scene while two others fled on foot, police say.

One of those two men was arrested a short time later with the help of the OPP’s canine unit while the third person was arrested later that day.

A 47-year-old, a 39-year-old and a 35-year-old, all from the Greater Toronto Area, were charged with break and enter, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, mischief and theft over $5,000.

The 39-year-old was additionally charged with failure to comply with an undertaking.