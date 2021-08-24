Police seek man, dressed in black, as person of interest in spate of Red River Trail sex assaults

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg sex crimes investigators are trying to identify a person of interest in a series of sexual assaults on the Red River Trail from April to August of this year.

The assaults, police said, have happened between early evening and early morning, and the victims have all been women and girls between the ages of 15 and their late 30s. The incidents involved victims being grabbed from behind, pulled to the ground and threatened with a weapon.

Police said they’ve received a number of tips since going public about the incidents, and thanks in part to an increased police presence in the area, no new assaults have been reported since Aug. 8.

Investigators are sharing surveillance video of a man — dressed in all black — who has been spotted in the area and has been described as a “person of interest.”

Anyone with information is asked to call sex crimes investigators at 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

