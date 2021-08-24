Menu

Crime

Police seek man, dressed in black, as person of interest in spate of Red River Trail sex assaults

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 24, 2021 10:43 am
Winnipeg police have released surveillance footage of a person of interest in a series of sexual assaults.

Winnipeg sex crimes investigators are trying to identify a person of interest in a series of sexual assaults on the Red River Trail from April to August of this year.

The assaults, police said, have happened between early evening and early morning, and the victims have all been women and girls between the ages of 15 and their late 30s. The incidents involved victims being grabbed from behind, pulled to the ground and threatened with a weapon.

Read more: Winnipeg cops warn women, girls, of recent assaults along Red River trail system

Police said they’ve received a number of tips since going public about the incidents, and thanks in part to an increased police presence in the area, no new assaults have been reported since Aug. 8.

Investigators are sharing surveillance video of a man — dressed in all black — who has been spotted in the area and has been described as a “person of interest.”

Anyone with information is asked to call sex crimes investigators at 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Police warn of sexual assaults on popular Winnipeg trail' Police warn of sexual assaults on popular Winnipeg trail
Police warn of sexual assaults on popular Winnipeg trail – Aug 10, 2021
