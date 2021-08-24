Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

BMO reports higher profits in Q3, topping expectations

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 24, 2021 9:56 am
Click to play video: 'Many Canadian banks hiking customer fees while seeing major profits' Many Canadian banks hiking customer fees while seeing major profits
The first three months of this year have been an earning bonanza for Canadian banks. The big driver of profit? They haven’t had to set aside as much money as a cushion against bad loans. Most of them hiked up fees or increased minimum monthly balances on certain types of accounts or are about to. Global’s Anne Gaviola reports – Jun 2, 2021

BMO Financial Group topped expectations as it reported a third-quarter profit of nearly $2.28 billion, up from a profit of $1.23 billion a year ago.

The bank says it earned $3.41 per diluted share for the quarter that ended July 31, up from $1.81 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue totalled $7.56 billion, up from $7.19 billion.

Read more: Most big banks requiring Canadian, U.S. staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19

The result came as BMO posted a recovery of credit losses of $70 million for the quarter, compared with a provision for credit losses of $1.05 billion a year ago.

Trending Stories

On an adjusted basis, BMO says it earned $3.44 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $1.85 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Story continues below advertisement

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $2.94 per share, according to financial market data firm Refinitiv.

Operating momentum across our diversified businesses continues to drive strong financial performance,” BMO Darryl White said in a statement.

Read more: ‘A money grab’: As big banks raise fees, experts say Canadians have options

BMO said its Canadian personal and commercial banking operations earned $815 million in the quarter, up from $319 million in the same quarter last year.

The bank’s U.S. personal and commercial banking business saw its profit more than double to $533 million compared with $263 million a year ago.

BMO’s wealth management business earned $401 million in the quarter, up from $341 million a year ago, while its capital markets arm earned $558 million, up from $426 million.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
BMO tagCanada banks tagBMO earnings tagBMO stock tagbanks profit tagbmo stock price tagbmo third quarter tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers