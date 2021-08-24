Menu

Health

Appointments cancelled amid flooding at Victoria Hospital’s cancer facility

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted August 24, 2021 8:43 am
Officials say a ruptured pipe at the hospital's London Regional Cancer Program has forced the cancellation of all clinic appointments on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Officials say a ruptured pipe at the hospital's London Regional Cancer Program has forced the cancellation of all clinic appointments on Tuesday. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

Officials with London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) say flooding in Victoria Hospital has forced the cancellation of all clinic appointments at the hospital’s London Regional Cancer Program (LRCP) on Tuesday.

The flooding stems from a ruptured pipe at the hospital’s cancer care facility. LHSC says it is in the process of contacting affected patients to rebook their appointments with the LRCP.

Read more: Cooling system issues see some non-urgent procedures postponed at University Hospital

There are exceptions to the cancellations as LHSC says those with chemotherapy or radiation scheduled for Tuesday are asked to still come to LRCP at their scheduled time, unless they are contacted by their care team directly.

Patients who are already en route to LRCP and have travelled “a longer distance” will be triaged, LHSC says

All patients who haven’t left yet for their clinic appointment at LRCP are asked to stay home on Tuesday.

