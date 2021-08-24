Appointments cancelled amid flooding at Victoria Hospital’s cancer facility

Send this page to someone via email

Officials with London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) say flooding in Victoria Hospital has forced the cancellation of all clinic appointments at the hospital’s London Regional Cancer Program (LRCP) on Tuesday.

The flooding stems from a ruptured pipe at the hospital’s cancer care facility. LHSC says it is in the process of contacting affected patients to rebook their appointments with the LRCP.

There are exceptions to the cancellations as LHSC says those with chemotherapy or radiation scheduled for Tuesday are asked to still come to LRCP at their scheduled time, unless they are contacted by their care team directly.

Patients who are already en route to LRCP and have travelled “a longer distance” will be triaged, LHSC says

All patients who haven’t left yet for their clinic appointment at LRCP are asked to stay home on Tuesday.