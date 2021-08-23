Cyclist in hospital after collision with vehicle in Town of Mount Royal

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 46-year-old man is recovering in hospital Monday evening after a collision with a car in Town of Mount Royal.

Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc said the collision happened at the intersection of Chemin Rockland and Jean-Talon Street at around 5 p.m.

Officers called to the scene located the cyclist who suffered serious injuries to the the head and legs.

Dubuc said he was taken to hospital where his life is no longer in danger, according to medical authorities.

Read more: Cyclist dies in hospital after being struck by vehicle in Pierrefonds

Witnesses told police the driver of the vehicle was heading north on Rockland when it collided with the cyclist who was crossing Jean-Talon.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver, a 45-year-old woman, was treated for shock.

An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision.

2:12 Montreal ‘ghost bike’ honoring dead cyclist to be displayed in museum Montreal ‘ghost bike’ honoring dead cyclist to be displayed in museum – May 2, 2021