Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Cyclist in hospital after collision with vehicle in Town of Mount Royal

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted August 23, 2021 8:17 pm
The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. View image in full screen
The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A 46-year-old man is recovering in hospital Monday evening after a collision with a car in Town of Mount Royal.

Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc said the collision happened at the intersection of  Chemin Rockland and Jean-Talon Street at around 5 p.m.

Read more: Cyclist in hospital after dooring incident in Montreal’s Plateau-Mont-Royal

Officers called to the scene located the cyclist who suffered serious injuries to the the head and legs.

Dubuc said he was taken to hospital where his life is no longer in danger, according to medical authorities.

Trending Stories

Read more: Cyclist dies in hospital after being struck by vehicle in Pierrefonds

Witnesses told police the driver of the vehicle was heading north on Rockland when it collided with the cyclist who was crossing Jean-Talon.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver, a 45-year-old woman, was treated for shock.

An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Click to play video: 'Montreal ‘ghost bike’ honoring dead cyclist to be displayed in museum' Montreal ‘ghost bike’ honoring dead cyclist to be displayed in museum
Montreal ‘ghost bike’ honoring dead cyclist to be displayed in museum – May 2, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Montreal Police tagSPVM tagMontreal cyclist tagCyclist collision tagHit By Car tagJean Talon tagBike Crash tagrockland tagMontreal cyclist hit tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers