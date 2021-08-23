SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

TIFF to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test for staff, audience

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 23, 2021 12:34 pm
Click to play video: 'TIFF plans to welcome in-person audiences in September' TIFF plans to welcome in-person audiences in September
TIFF plans to welcome in-person audiences in September – Jun 23, 2021

TORONTO — The Toronto International Film Festival says it will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result for staff, audience members and visitors entering its venues.

Organizers say people will need to show proof that they’ve been fully vaccinated with a vaccine authorized by Health Canada or provide a negative test from within 48 hours of entering any of the festival venues.

The vaccination and testing rules don’t apply to outdoor drive-in venues.

Read more: TIFF announces more films, from Cannes winning horror ‘Titane’ to Oscar Peterson doc

TIFF protocols announced earlier this month did not require proof of vaccination for staff, talent and media entering festival grounds, but insisted on masks at all festival venues, and regular testing.

Trending Stories

Other precautions that remain include mobile tickets instead of printed passes, no rush ticketing or indoor lineups and no concessions sold at indoor venues.

Story continues below advertisement

TIFF runs from Sept. 9 to 18. Tickets are slated to go on sale Tuesday.

Toronto’s movie marathon is the latest film festival to announce a proof of vaccination requirement for audience members.

Read more: Toronto International Film Festival 2021: ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ chosen as opening movie

The Telluride Film Festival in Colorado and the Venice Film Festival, both of which start early next month, have also mandated vaccination proof or a negative test for entry.

The Sundance Film Festival, which doesn’t begin until January 2022, announced similar protocols.

“TIFF has taken great care and consideration in implementing these TIFF specific protocols to mitigate risk to audiences and guests attending TIFF,” TIFF co-heads Joana Vicente and Cameron Bailey said Monday in a release.

“We have relied on municipal and provincial medical direction and advice on rapid testing and we expect this will provide another level of clarity and comfort for all 2021 festival goers.”

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagTIFF tagToronto International Film Festival tagTIFF 2021 tagTIFF Vaccines tagToronto International Film Festiavl 2021 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers