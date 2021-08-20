Menu

Features

Coaldale remembers firefighter and community hero: ‘It means a lot’

By Erik Bay Global News
Posted August 20, 2021 7:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Coaldale remembers a community hero: ‘It means a lot’' Coaldale remembers a community hero: ‘It means a lot’
The Town of Coaldale paused Friday to honour a local hero who lost his battle with cancer. Erik Bay has more on the celebration of life for captain Craig Wilson.

A procession marched through the Town of Coaldale Friday, as people stopped on sidewalks to pay their respects and celebrate the life of firefighter Captain Craig Wilson, who lost his battle with cancer in December.

“It’s very humbling to know that they truly did care,” Wilson’s son Laine Wilson said.

“He gave half his life to the service and they really did appreciate every second that he gave.”

Having spent 30 years with Coaldale and District Emergency Services, Wilson was know as someone who enjoyed his work, while being a proud member of the Coaldale community.

“You could tell he enjoyed being at the fire hall, being around the other firefighters,” Fire Chief Kevin McKeown said.

“Joking around with them and playing pranks here and there, that kept us on our toes. He was a fun guy to be around, but he had a serious side too and he took his job seriously.”

After a brief ceremony, the parade went from the fire hall down Main Street to the Coaldale cemetery.

The event was delayed eight months by the COVID-19 pandemic and McKeown says it was a meaningful moment for those in the parade.

“Seeing people out there just stopping, taking their hats off and watching as the parade went by, that means a lot to us,” McKeown said.

“Just seeing that respect and paying their respects to one of our fallen firefighters.”

It was an emotional walk for Laine.

“As soon as you see all the family and the support from the fire department, the town and everything, it’s kind of a breath of fresh air… because you see how many individuals he touched.”

