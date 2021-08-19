Dog shot, killed by Regina police officer following altercation

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service says one of its officers shot and killed a dog Wednesday night while responding to a report of a woman “behaving strangely.”

Police say they were called to the area of Fourth Avenue and McIntyre Street at about 8:30 p.m.

Before officers arrived, it was reported to police the dog was a medium-size brown pitbull and that is was on a leash.

Police were told the dog attacked another dog and was behaving aggressively — barking, growling and lunging at people.

When police arrived, they located the woman and her dog in an alley in the 100 block of Albert Street North and managed to bring her and the animal to a family member’s home in the 1200 block of Rae Street.

Police called in Animal Protection workers to help the situation, who then decided the dog needed to be seized because of its behaviour.

The woman took the dog off the leash, according to police, and while off-leash, it lunged at the animal protection worker.

One of the police officers stepped toward the dog to distract it from attacking the worker.

Police say the dog then charged at the officer who then fired a bullet into its sidearm killing the dog.

The investigation continues.

