Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A pair of Kingston residents have been arrested on drugs and weapons charges after being stopped by police in the city’s midtown.

Police say a man wanted on multiple firearms offences was stopped at Bath Road and Concession Street on Tuesday.

Police allege he and a woman were in possession of a loaded handgun, crystal meth, fentanyl and cash.

Justin Thompson, 26, and 30-year-old Sarah Lovelace have been charged.

Advertisement