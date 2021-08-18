Woman shocked with stun gun, arrested after officers attacked with machete, scythe: Salmon Arm RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A woman was shocked with a stun gun after allegedly attacking police officers with a machete and a scythe on Monday afternoon, say Salmon Arm RCMP.

Police say the incident began after officers were called to Tappen Valley Road at 2:15 p.m., with a bystander reporting that a woman was lying on the road with a screwdriver in her hand, screaming and not making any sense.

One officer attended the scene and was joined by two others, as they worked to locate and identify the woman, who had moved to a residence in the area.

“Once at the residence, the officers attempted to make contact with the woman who allegedly turned violent, throwing glass and metal objects at the officers,” said Salmon Arm RCMP.

“Despite attempts to de-escalate the situation and calm the woman, she continued to throw glass and metal objects at the officers.”

Police say the woman struck one of the officers in the hand with a machete and rushed the other two officers with a scythe.

“The officers were able to subdue the female using a conductive energy weapon and she was unharmed,” said Salmon Arm RCMP.

Sgt. Scott West said the officers were unharmed and resumed duties after the incident, adding the woman was taken to a hospital, where she remains under a doctor’s care at this time.

West said the incident is under investigation.

