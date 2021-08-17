Menu

Canada

Evacuation alert issued for Octopus Creek wildfire

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 17, 2021 8:21 pm
Smoke rises from the Octopus Creek wildfire along Lower Arrow Lake on Aug. 15. View image in full screen
Smoke rises from the Octopus Creek wildfire along Lower Arrow Lake on Aug. 15. BC Wildfire Service

Increased activity on the south end of the Octopus Creek wildfire in the Southeast Fire Centre has prompted an evacuation alert for four properties and two recreation sites.

The sites are between Pebble Beach and Twobit Creek, on the east shore of Lower Arrow Lake.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) recommends that affected residents should get an emergency kit ready and prepare for emergency measures, including moving pets and livestock to a safe area should the situation worsen and an evacuation order is enforced.

The RDCK says part of that plan should include where to go if evacuated.

Read more: Mount Law wildfire: Evacuation order reduced to alert, one home damaged

The Octopus Creek wildfire was first discovered July 10, and, as of Tuesday, is estimated at 22,669 hectares.

“Firefighters, heavy equipment and aircraft have continued to hold the north side of the Octopus Creek fire on the south side of the Hart Creek drainage, protecting the community of Fauquier,” said BC Wildfire.

“A structure protection unit is working in Fauquier to strengthen the setup. Minimal growth was reported in this area on Monday and the fire remains on the south side of the Hart Creek drainage.”

Crews said on the south side of the fire, there was continued growth, and, by the day’s end, the fire grew eastward and south due to shifting winds up both the Hutchison and Gladstone Creek drainages.

Smoke from the south side of the Octopus Creek fire is very visible to the communities of Renata, Edgewood and Fauquier.

Cooler temperatures are forecast and firefighters are expecting a reduction in fire behaviour.

The BCWS has determined the fire’s cause to be lightning.

Updates or changes to the Evacuation Alert will be provided via the RDCK website, Facebook and Twitter as more information becomes available. For details about evacuations and emergency preparedness, along with other resources, visit the regional district’s website.

