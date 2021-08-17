Evacuation alert issued for Octopus Creek wildfire

Send this page to someone via email

Increased activity on the south end of the Octopus Creek wildfire in the Southeast Fire Centre has prompted an evacuation alert for four properties and two recreation sites.

The sites are between Pebble Beach and Twobit Creek, on the east shore of Lower Arrow Lake.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) recommends that affected residents should get an emergency kit ready and prepare for emergency measures, including moving pets and livestock to a safe area should the situation worsen and an evacuation order is enforced.

The RDCK says part of that plan should include where to go if evacuated.

The Octopus Creek wildfire was first discovered July 10, and, as of Tuesday, is estimated at 22,669 hectares.

Story continues below advertisement

“Firefighters, heavy equipment and aircraft have continued to hold the north side of the Octopus Creek fire on the south side of the Hart Creek drainage, protecting the community of Fauquier,” said BC Wildfire.

“A structure protection unit is working in Fauquier to strengthen the setup. Minimal growth was reported in this area on Monday and the fire remains on the south side of the Hart Creek drainage.”

Crews said on the south side of the fire, there was continued growth, and, by the day’s end, the fire grew eastward and south due to shifting winds up both the Hutchison and Gladstone Creek drainages.

2:56 Officials assessing White Rock Lake wildfire damage as evacuees anxiously wait for news Officials assessing White Rock Lake wildfire damage as evacuees anxiously wait for news

Smoke from the south side of the Octopus Creek fire is very visible to the communities of Renata, Edgewood and Fauquier.

Cooler temperatures are forecast and firefighters are expecting a reduction in fire behaviour.

Story continues below advertisement

The BCWS has determined the fire’s cause to be lightning.

Updates or changes to the Evacuation Alert will be provided via the RDCK website, Facebook and Twitter as more information becomes available. For details about evacuations and emergency preparedness, along with other resources, visit the regional district’s website.

3:46 Merritt mayor on how community is responding to wildfire threat Merritt mayor on how community is responding to wildfire threat