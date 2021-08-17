Arson suspect who tried lighting bushes on fire facing charges, say Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A man suspected of trying to light some bushes on fire on Monday evening was caught, thanks to a witness, say Kelowna RCMP.

According to police, the incident happened along the 1900 block of Kane Road in the Glenmore area, around 9:30 p.m.

RCMP say officers on scene gathered evidence from a witness, which led them to a man in the area. He was arrested and taken into custody without incident.

“Due to the actions of the concerned citizen who called 911, our officers were able to quickly locate and arrest the man,” said Const. Solana Paré.

“Thankfully due to the rain, the fire did not ignite and there was no property damage as a result of this reckless act.”

The 1900 block of Kane Road features condos on one side and a strip mall on the other.

Police say the suspect, a 32-year-old Kelowna man, remains in custody at this time and is facing a number of potential charges.

Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity in their neighbourhood is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

