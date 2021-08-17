Highway 1 closed from Lytton to Cache Creek due to mudslide

Send this page to someone via email

Another potential headache for B.C. drivers Tuesday as Highway 1 has been closed in both directions from Lytton to four kilometres south of Cache Creek.

Drive BC says the highway is closed due to a mudslide between Junction Highway 12 and Airport Road.

There is currently no detour available and no estimated time of opening.

Drive BC says it is still waiting for a geotechnical assessment to be done on the slide.

In addition, Highway 12 is closed in both directions between Six Mile Road and Pine Ridge Road for 30 kilometres (Lillooet) and an assessment is still in progress.

There is no detour available at this time.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said crews worked through the night to try and clear as much debris as possible.

Crews worked through the night to clear debris after mudslides hit #BCHwy1 and #BCHwy12 near #LyttonBC.

Crews worked through the night to clear debris after mudslides hit #BCHwy1 and #BCHwy12 near #LyttonBC.

Closures currently impacting both highways.

2:13 Wildfire closes major artery to Lower Mainland Wildfire closes major artery to Lower Mainland

This closure comes as the Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Hope remains closed due to a huge wildfire burning nearby.

On Monday, B.C.’s Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth asked British Columbians to avoid all non-essential travel to any area dealing with wildfires.

There are concerns that if an area needs to evacuate quickly that highways could become clogged and busy, impeding evacuation routes.

2:17 How will officials evacuate Merritt if Coquihalla Highway remains closed? How will officials evacuate Merritt if Coquihalla Highway remains closed?