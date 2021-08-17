Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Highway 1 closed from Lytton to Cache Creek due to mudslide

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 17, 2021 1:33 pm
Crews worked through the night on Highway 1 to try and clear as much debris as possible from a mudslide. View image in full screen
Crews worked through the night on Highway 1 to try and clear as much debris as possible from a mudslide. B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure

Another potential headache for B.C. drivers Tuesday as Highway 1 has been closed in both directions from Lytton to four kilometres south of Cache Creek.

Drive BC says the highway is closed due to a mudslide between Junction Highway 12 and Airport Road.

There is currently no detour available and no estimated time of opening.

Drive BC says it is still waiting for a geotechnical assessment to be done on the slide.

In addition, Highway 12 is closed in both directions between Six Mile Road and Pine Ridge Road for 30 kilometres (Lillooet) and an assessment is still in progress.

There is no detour available at this time.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said crews worked through the night to try and clear as much debris as possible.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Coquihalla Highway remains closed as wildfire knocks out power, burns wildlife fence

Click to play video: 'Wildfire closes major artery to Lower Mainland' Wildfire closes major artery to Lower Mainland
Wildfire closes major artery to Lower Mainland

This closure comes as the Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Hope remains closed due to a huge wildfire burning nearby.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, B.C.’s Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth asked British Columbians to avoid all non-essential travel to any area dealing with wildfires.

There are concerns that if an area needs to evacuate quickly that highways could become clogged and busy, impeding evacuation routes.

Click to play video: 'How will officials evacuate Merritt if Coquihalla Highway remains closed?' How will officials evacuate Merritt if Coquihalla Highway remains closed?
How will officials evacuate Merritt if Coquihalla Highway remains closed?
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Highway 1 tagmudslide tagHighway 12 tagBC Highways tagBC highway 1 closed tagBC highways closed tagHighway 1 closed Lytton tagHighway 1 closed mudslide tagHighway 12 closed Lytton tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers