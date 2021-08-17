Menu

Canada

Afghan leaders bear responsibility for ‘failure’ to stop Taliban takeover: NATO head

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 17, 2021 10:06 am
WARNING: This story contains disturbing content. Viewer discretion is advised. Panicked crowds swarmed Kabul's airport a day after the Taliban claimed control of Afghanistan's capital, in desperate attempts to flee the country. Many Afghans fear a return to the Taliban's draconian rule, as the militant Islamist group reportedly rounds up and kills people on it target lists. Eric Sorensen looks at the apparent fall of the country, nearly 20 years after the U.S.-led invasion.

 NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is blaming a failure of Afghan leadership for the swift collapse of the country’s armed forces but says the alliance must also uncover flaws in its military training effort.

Stoltenberg says “the Afghan political leadership failed to stand up” and that “this failure of Afghan leadership led to the tragedy we are witnessing today.”

His remarks came after he chaired a meeting Tuesday of NATO envoys to discuss the security implications of the Taliban’s sweeping victory in Afghanistan in recent weeks.

NATO has been leading international security efforts in Afghanistan since 2003 but wound up combat operations in 2014 to focus on training the national security forces.

Referring to the way that the Afghan armed forces withered in the face of the Taliban offensive, Stoltenberg said that “was a surprise, the speed of the collapse and how quickly that happened.”

He says “there are lessons that need to be learned” at NATO.

‘Some people won’t get back’ from Afghanistan, says emotional U.K. defence secretary
© 2021 The Canadian Press
