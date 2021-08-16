Menu

Crime

Peterborough man with lifetime weapons ban arrested after man threatened with knife: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 16, 2021 11:46 am
Police say a Peterborough man faces weapons charges after he was found in possession of knives. View image in full screen
Police say a Peterborough man faces weapons charges after he was found in possession of knives. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough man is facing weapons-related charges after an incident early Sunday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, just after midnight, officers were called to a parking lot in the area of Parkhill Road and Water Street after reports a man physically threatened another man with a knife. Officers attended but were unable to locate the suspect.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Read more: Bancroft, Ont. man charged with multiple counts of attempted murder, OPP say

Around 7 a.m., an officer on patrol in the area of Towerhill and Chemong roads in the city’s north end located the suspect. He was arrested without incident and allegedly found in possession of two knives.

Adam Packer, 38, of Peterborough was charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a lifetime prohibition order to not possess any prohibited firearm, restricted firearm, prohibited weapon, prohibited device and prohibited ammunition.

He was held in custody and appeared in court later Sunday, police said Monday.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Assault tagPeterborough Police Service tagPeterborough crime tagKnife tagassault with a weapon tagWater Street tagParkhill Road West tagPeterbrough police tag

