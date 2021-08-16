Peterborough man with lifetime weapons ban arrested after man threatened with knife: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing weapons-related charges after an incident early Sunday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, just after midnight, officers were called to a parking lot in the area of Parkhill Road and Water Street after reports a man physically threatened another man with a knife. Officers attended but were unable to locate the suspect.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Around 7 a.m., an officer on patrol in the area of Towerhill and Chemong roads in the city’s north end located the suspect. He was arrested without incident and allegedly found in possession of two knives.

Adam Packer, 38, of Peterborough was charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a lifetime prohibition order to not possess any prohibited firearm, restricted firearm, prohibited weapon, prohibited device and prohibited ammunition.

He was held in custody and appeared in court later Sunday, police said Monday.