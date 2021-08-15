Menu

Canada

Fatal crash of a small aircraft in Roxton Falls in Montérégie

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 15, 2021 4:49 pm
FILE PHOTO: a Sûreté du Québec (SQ) cruiser. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO: a Sûreté du Québec (SQ) cruiser. Mario Beauregard / The Canadian Press

ROXTON POND, Qc _ A man in his fifties was killed in a crash of a small aircraft on Sunday morning on farmland on Acton Road in Roxton Falls, Montérégie.

These are witnesses who alerted the emergency services around 8.45 a.m. The victim was alone on board the ultralight plane, said the Sûreté du Québec (SQ). Seriously injured, the man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Read more: Man seriously injured after small plane crashes in eastern Alberta, RCMP say

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) sent a team of investigators to the crash site. The TSB and the SQ’s Major Crimes Division are investigating to determine the causes and circumstances of the crash.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
