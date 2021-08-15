Fatal crash of a small aircraft in Roxton Falls in Montérégie

Send this page to someone via email

ROXTON POND, Qc _ A man in his fifties was killed in a crash of a small aircraft on Sunday morning on farmland on Acton Road in Roxton Falls, Montérégie.

These are witnesses who alerted the emergency services around 8.45 a.m. The victim was alone on board the ultralight plane, said the Sûreté du Québec (SQ). Seriously injured, the man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) sent a team of investigators to the crash site. The TSB and the SQ’s Major Crimes Division are investigating to determine the causes and circumstances of the crash.

2:12 Small plane crashes in Vancouver Island neighbourhood Small plane crashes in Vancouver Island neighbourhood – Jun 28, 2021

Advertisement