AMBER alert cancelled as five-year-old girl from Val-d’Or found safe

VAL-D’OR, Qc _ A five-year-old girl from Val-d’Or, Abitibi-Témiscamingue, who was the subject of an AMBER Alert was found safe and sound Sunday morning.
The child was found around 6:15 a.m., in circumstances that were not specified by the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).
The AMBER alert targeting this 5-year-old girl was therefore lifted.
No details have been provided as to the suspect in this case, a 36-year-old man who was abducted around 6:15 p.m. Saturday in Val-d’Or, according to the SQ’s initial notice.
Here is SQ’s most latest notice:
“ The AMBER Alert has been cancelled at 6h15 this 15th of august
The child has been found safe and sound.
The investigation continues and more details will be provided shortly.
We thank you for your cooperation. “
Le Service des communications
Sûreté du Québec
