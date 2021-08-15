AMBER alert cancelled as five-year-old girl from Val-d’Or found safe

Send this page to someone via email

VAL-D’OR, Qc _ A five-year-old girl from Val-d’Or, Abitibi-Témiscamingue, who was the subject of an AMBER Alert was found safe and sound Sunday morning.

The child was found around 6:15 a.m., in circumstances that were not specified by the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

The AMBER alert targeting this 5-year-old girl was therefore lifted.

No details have been provided as to the suspect in this case, a 36-year-old man who was abducted around 6:15 p.m. Saturday in Val-d’Or, according to the SQ’s initial notice.

Here is SQ’s most latest notice:

“ The AMBER Alert has been cancelled at 6h15 this 15th of august

The investigation continues and more details will be provided shortly.

We thank you for your cooperation. “

Le Service des communications

Sûreté du Québec

