Protesters take to the streets of Montreal to protest upcoming vaccine passport

Thousands of protesters are marching in Montreal today against Quebec’s decision to impose a vaccine passport across the province in the Fall.

Premier Francois Legault has said his government will be implementing a vaccine passport system starting Sept. 1 to control access in settings with a high degree of contact, such as festivals, bars, restaurants and gyms.

Protesters gathered in downtown Montreal are calling on the government to hold a public debate and revoke its decision on the vaccine passport.

Quebec opposition parties denounced the provincial government’s refusal to hold a debate on Thursday, saying it reflects a larger problem with its use of emergency powers.

The association behind today’s rally, Quebec Debout, has been known to protest COVID-19 public health measures.

One of the event’s coordinators, Jonathan Hamelin, says protests will continue as long as Quebec censors debates.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2021.

