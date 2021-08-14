Menu

Canada

Canada clinches more COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna in new agreement

By Emerald Bensadoun Global News
Posted August 14, 2021 3:07 pm
WATCH: Canada signs with Moderna to open mRNA vaccine plant

The federal government has reached an agreement with Moderna for additional supply of COVID-19 vaccines until 2024.

The agreement secures Canada’s access to 40 million doses of the mRNA vaccine, with the option to purchase an additional 65 million shots.

“We’ve reached an agreement with Moderna for additional supply of its COVID-19 vaccine for 2022 and 2023, with an option to extend into 2024,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

The announcement comes as the world adjusts to the possibility of a third booster shot in order to better protect them from more vaccine-resistant variants of the virus.

More to come. 

