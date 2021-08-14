Canada clinches more COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna in new agreement

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government has reached an agreement with Moderna for additional supply of COVID-19 vaccines until 2024.

The agreement secures Canada’s access to 40 million doses of the mRNA vaccine, with the option to purchase an additional 65 million shots.

“We’ve reached an agreement with Moderna for additional supply of its COVID-19 vaccine for 2022 and 2023, with an option to extend into 2024,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted Saturday.

The announcement comes as the world adjusts to the possibility of a third booster shot in order to better protect them from more vaccine-resistant variants of the virus.

