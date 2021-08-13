Attempted murder added to charges in Kingston shooting investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Additional charges were laid in a murder investigation following a downtown shooting Thursday, Kingston police say.

Friday, Kingston police identified 20-year-old Vaughan Roberts, of Ajax, as the suspect in the shooting.

Police also identified the deceased as 43-year-old Jason Wagar of Kingston, who was found at a home on Fergus Street near Concession Street with a gunshot wound. Although police and paramedics attended to Wagar, he died later that day, police say.

Roberts was arrested shortly after Wagar was found by emergency crews. Police say he and Wagar knew each other.

They also say Roberts shot at an unidentified person who was able to escape the Fergus Street home on foot.

Roberts was initially charged with second-degree murder following Wagar’s death, but now faces attempted murder along with several other firearm offences.

Roberts was held in custody following a bail hearing Thursday.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.