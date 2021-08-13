Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Lawyers for Meng Wanzhou to present defence at formal extradition hearing

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 13, 2021 7:24 am
Click to play video: 'Canada’s relationship with China takes another major hit after sentencing of Michael Spavor' Canada’s relationship with China takes another major hit after sentencing of Michael Spavor
WATCH: Canada's relationship with China takes another major hit after sentencing of Michael Spavor.

Lawyers for Meng Wanzhou are expected to present their defence in a Vancouver court Friday, explaining why the Huawei executive should not be extradited to the United States to face fraud charges.

The 2018 arrest of Meng, who is the Chinese telecom company’s chief financial officer, embroiled Canada in a bitter dispute between the United States and China.

Read more: Meng Wanzhou caused HSBC risk, government lawyers will argue at extradition hearing

She is accused of misrepresenting Huawei’s control over another company that did business in Iran during a presentation to HSBC, putting the international bank at risk of violating U.S. sanctions against the country.

Trending Stories

Meng and Huawei have consistently denied the charges.

Read more: Meng accused of ‘commercial dishonesty’ as extradition case enters final stage

Story continues below advertisement

Lawyers for Canada’s attorney general, who represent the United States in the case, have argued that Meng’s misrepresentations were part of a deliberate and co-ordinated plan that prevented HSBC from making commercial decisions based on honest and accurate information.

Meng’s extradition hearing is expected to wrap up next week

© 2021 The Canadian Press
China tagCanada tagHuawei tagMeng Wanzhou tagMichael Spavor tagMichael Kovrig tagTwo Michaels tagMeng Wanzhou Extradition tagMeng Wanzhou huawei tagMeng Wanzhou trial tagMeng Wanzhou Hearing tagmeng wanzhou extradition hearing tagChina-Canada relaltions tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers