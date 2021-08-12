Menu

Canada

Canadian military preparing to evacuate Canadians from Afghanistan: sources

By David Lao & Mercedes Stephenson Global News
Posted August 12, 2021 9:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Fears grow Taliban will seize Afghan capital of Kabul this fall' Fears grow Taliban will seize Afghan capital of Kabul this fall
WATCH ABOVE: Fears grow Taliban will seize Afghan capital of Kabul this fall

Canada’s military is preparing to pull Canadians out of its embassy in Afghanistan, Global News has learned.

Global News has learned a number of Afghans who worked for Canada and their families are currently inside a Canadian compound hoping to be rescued along with Canadian citizens.

Sources say there are young Afghan children among those taking shelter.

The Canadian government has not yet made a decision on their fate, but multiple sources told Global News they fear the families will be executed by the Taliban.

Read more: Afghans who helped Canada stranded at Kabul airport due to passport rule, group says

Sources tell Global News that the embassy is now in the process of “ripping out,” an evacuation process that includes disposing classified items and evacuating staff.

Canadian special operations forces will be deployed to begin evacuating Canadians at its embassy in Kabul, according to the sources.

They have told Global News that Canadian Special Operations units helping to evacuate the embassy includes the Canadian Special Operations Regiment (CSOR) and Joint Task Force 2 (JTF2), the latter of which specializes as an elite terrorist and hostage rescue unit.

Click to play video: 'U.S. confirms drawing down to ‘core diplomatic presence’ in Kabul' U.S. confirms drawing down to ‘core diplomatic presence’ in Kabul
U.S. confirms drawing down to ‘core diplomatic presence’ in Kabul

The move to evacuate also comes as several cities have begun falling to the Taliban just weeks before the U.S. is set to completely withdraw from the country.

The government has previously committed to pulling out Afghan interpreters amid fears of retaliation from the Taliban, though the process has been mired by roadblocks such as visa issues.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
