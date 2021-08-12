Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: 30-degree heat ramping up, along with gusty winds

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted August 12, 2021 3:20 pm
A graphic showing daytime highs for Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. View image in full screen
A graphic showing daytime highs for Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. Global News / Skytracker

Hot, dry weather continues to linger in the Okanagan, with temperatures soaring into the mid-30s on Thursday afternoon.

However, wildfire smoke is expected to linger in the valley bottom, with breezy northwest winds ushering in reduced air quality.

Read more: B.C.’s third heat wave of the summer will peak Friday and last until Sunday

Sun and smoky conditions will continue Friday, with afternoon highs pushing up to around 35 C, making it difficult for firefighters.

Warm, dry winds will ramp back up on Saturday as the peak of the heat hits, with parts of the South Okanagan soaring into the high 30s.

Global News View image in full screen
Global News. Global News

Clouds will roll back in after some morning sunshine on Sunday, with afternoon highs back into the low-to-mid 30s as gusty winds continue to finish the weekend.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

There is a chance for a few sprinkles on Monday, as daytime highs dip back into the mid-20s.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna Weather Forecast: August 11' Kelowna Weather Forecast: August 11
Kelowna Weather Forecast: August 11
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanagan tagcentral okanagan tagsouth okanagan tagNorth Okanagan tagShuswap tagHot Weather tagokanagan weather tagSmoky Skies tagSmoky Conditions tagSunny weather tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers