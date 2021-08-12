Okanagan weather: 30-degree heat ramping up, along with gusty winds

Send this page to someone via email

Hot, dry weather continues to linger in the Okanagan, with temperatures soaring into the mid-30s on Thursday afternoon.

However, wildfire smoke is expected to linger in the valley bottom, with breezy northwest winds ushering in reduced air quality.

Sun and smoky conditions will continue Friday, with afternoon highs pushing up to around 35 C, making it difficult for firefighters.

Warm, dry winds will ramp back up on Saturday as the peak of the heat hits, with parts of the South Okanagan soaring into the high 30s.

Clouds will roll back in after some morning sunshine on Sunday, with afternoon highs back into the low-to-mid 30s as gusty winds continue to finish the weekend.

There is a chance for a few sprinkles on Monday, as daytime highs dip back into the mid-20s.

