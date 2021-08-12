Four sent to hospital in Redwood Avenue explosion

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) says an explosion that happened at a Redwood Avenue home Wednesday night may have been caused by a gas leak.

Fire crews were called to the one-and-a-half-storey home around 11:25 p.m., where they found a “well-involved” fire underway and signs that an explosion had happened.

The blaze was under control by just after midnight.

Four people were treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to hospital, one in critical condition and three in stable condition.

WFPS continues to investigate the cause of the incident, but said it may have originated with a gas leak that ignited.

Story continues below advertisement

1:13 Deadly explosion, fire at Winnipeg homeless camp Deadly explosion, fire at Winnipeg homeless camp – Feb 16, 2021