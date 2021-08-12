Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Four sent to hospital in Redwood Avenue explosion

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 12, 2021 10:26 am
A Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service vehicle.
A Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service vehicle. File / Global News

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) says an explosion that happened at a Redwood Avenue home Wednesday night may have been caused by a gas leak.

Fire crews were called to the one-and-a-half-storey home around 11:25 p.m., where they found a “well-involved” fire underway and signs that an explosion had happened.

Read more: Dog killed in blaze at McAdam Avenue homes, Winnipeg firefighters say

The blaze was under control by just after midnight.

Trending Stories

Four people were treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to hospital, one in critical condition and three in stable condition.

WFPS continues to investigate the cause of the incident, but said it may have originated with a gas leak that ignited.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Deadly explosion, fire at Winnipeg homeless camp' Deadly explosion, fire at Winnipeg homeless camp
Deadly explosion, fire at Winnipeg homeless camp – Feb 16, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fire tagExplosion tagWinnipeg fire tagWinnipeg Fire Paramedic Service tagWFPS tagWinnipeg News tagWinnipeg Explosion tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers