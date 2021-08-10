Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Man dead, woman injured after 3-vehicle crash in northeast Brampton

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 10, 2021 4:26 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police say a man is dead and a woman is injured after a three-vehicle crash in northeast Brampton on Tuesday.

Police said on Twitter that emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 50 and Countryside Drive — on the Brampton-Vaughan border — at 2:14 p.m.

Officers said a man who was driving one of the vehicles was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition and later died.

Read more: 2 people found at side of Toronto highway seriously injured hours after crash, OPP say

Police also said a woman was taken to local hospital in unknown condition, but Peel paramedics told Global News she suffered serious injuries.

Roads are closed in the area for the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the crash was not clear as of Tuesday afternoon.

Trending Stories

Witnesses are being asked to contact investigators at 905-453-3311 ext. 3710 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Click to play video: 'Durham police investigate crash that left 6 people injured, including 2 children' Durham police investigate crash that left 6 people injured, including 2 children
Durham police investigate crash that left 6 people injured, including 2 children
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fatal Crash tagpeel regional police tagFatal Collision tagBrampton tagPeel Region tagBrampton Crash tagBrampton Collision tagHighway 50 and Countryside Drive tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers