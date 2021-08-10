Man dead, woman injured after 3-vehicle crash in northeast Brampton

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a man is dead and a woman is injured after a three-vehicle crash in northeast Brampton on Tuesday.

Police said on Twitter that emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 50 and Countryside Drive — on the Brampton-Vaughan border — at 2:14 p.m.

Officers said a man who was driving one of the vehicles was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition and later died.

Police also said a woman was taken to local hospital in unknown condition, but Peel paramedics told Global News she suffered serious injuries.

Roads are closed in the area for the investigation.

The cause of the crash was not clear as of Tuesday afternoon.

Witnesses are being asked to contact investigators at 905-453-3311 ext. 3710 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

