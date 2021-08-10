SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Raptors sign free-agent forward Sam Dekker

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 10, 2021 12:36 pm

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors have officially signed free-agent forward Sam Dekker.

The team made the announcement in a statement, but did not disclose details of the contract.

The 27-year-old Dekker has spent the last two seasons playing overseas, including Russia and Turkey.

Before that he spent four seasons in the NBA with the Houston Rockets, L.A. Clippers, Cleveland Cavaliers and Washington Wizards.

Dekker played three seasons at the University of Wisconsin, helping the Badgers reach the finals of the NCAA Tournament in 2015.

Later that year, he was drafted 18th overall by Houston.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
