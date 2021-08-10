Raptors sign free-agent forward Sam Dekker

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors have officially signed free-agent forward Sam Dekker.

The team made the announcement in a statement, but did not disclose details of the contract.

Before that he spent four seasons in the NBA with the Houston Rockets, L.A. Clippers, Cleveland Cavaliers and Washington Wizards.

Dekker played three seasons at the University of Wisconsin, helping the Badgers reach the finals of the NCAA Tournament in 2015.

Later that year, he was drafted 18th overall by Houston.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2021.