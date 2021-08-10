Menu



Health

P.E.I. shortens interval between COVID-19 vaccines as infections rise across country

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 10, 2021 12:34 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada announces deal with Moderna to build mRNA vaccine manufacturing facility' Canada announces deal with Moderna to build mRNA vaccine manufacturing facility
François-Philippe Champagne, Canada's minister of innovation, science and industry, announced on Tuesday a deal with Moderna to build an mRNA vaccine manufacturing facility in Canada, adding that it would “position Canada as a centre of excellence for mRNA technology and next generation medicines.”

Prince Edward Island’s chief medical officer is recommending a shorter interval between vaccine doses so Islanders can get vaccinated more quickly.

Dr. Heather Morrison told reporters today COVID-19 case numbers are rising across the country and a fourth wave of the novel coronavirus is “likely going to happen this fall.”

Read more: P.E.I. first Atlantic province to drop mandatory masking in indoor spaces

She says the best way Islanders can protect themselves against infection is to get fully vaccinated.

To speed up vaccination she is now recommending residents wait six weeks between doses instead of eight.

Morrison says that as of Saturday, more than 89 per cent of residents aged 12 and over had received one dose of vaccine and nearly 65 per cent were fully vaccinated.

She is also reporting two new cases of COVID-19 today that are linked to travel outside Atlantic Canada.

Click to play video: 'What concerns loom ahead of a fourth wave of COVID-19? Doctor answers' What concerns loom ahead of a fourth wave of COVID-19? Doctor answers
What concerns loom ahead of a fourth wave of COVID-19? Doctor answers
© 2021 The Canadian Press
