P.E.I. shortens interval between COVID-19 vaccines as infections rise across country

Prince Edward Island’s chief medical officer is recommending a shorter interval between vaccine doses so Islanders can get vaccinated more quickly.

Dr. Heather Morrison told reporters today COVID-19 case numbers are rising across the country and a fourth wave of the novel coronavirus is “likely going to happen this fall.”

She says the best way Islanders can protect themselves against infection is to get fully vaccinated.

To speed up vaccination she is now recommending residents wait six weeks between doses instead of eight.

Morrison says that as of Saturday, more than 89 per cent of residents aged 12 and over had received one dose of vaccine and nearly 65 per cent were fully vaccinated.

She is also reporting two new cases of COVID-19 today that are linked to travel outside Atlantic Canada.

